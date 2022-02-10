NEET-UG 2022: Here’s how to prepare for Zoology and Botany 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release dates and details of NEET UG 2022. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is the only undergraduate medical entrance examination. Candidates appearing for the final board exams can also apply, if eligible. NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode and every year around 16 lakh candidates apply for it.

The registration for NEET opens online at neet.nta.nic.in. The registration is expected to start in the month of February or March 2022. Candidates who are thinking of applying for NEET this year must know that the competition in the exam is always very high.

Read | Madhya Pradesh govt plans to set up 10 new medical colleges in state

Being one of the most challenging exams in the country, candidates are required to be of NEET 2022 syllabus and exam pattern. To score high in the exam, it is important to be well prepared with all the subjects, especially Biology as it has higher weightage in the exam as compared to the other subjects namely Physics and Chemistry.

A fair knowledge of the NEET 2022 exam pattern will help candidates to prepare, plan and execute strategies timely and wisely. Last year, the exam underwent a lot of changes in terms of exam pattern. As per it, the questions will be asked from 4 subjects: Chemistry, Physics, Botany and Zoology. Each subject is divided into two sections.

Section A comprises 35 MCQs, all questions are mandatory to solve and Section B consists of 15 MCQs, in which candidates have to solve any 10 MCQs. The exam follows a negative marking scheme. For every correct answer, 4 marks are awarded and for every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. The maximum marks of the question paper are 720.

NEET 2022 preparation has to be strategic. Biology is one of the most scoring subjects. The Biology subject in the NEET comprises two sections: Zoology and Botany. Every medical aspirant aims to perform well in this section as it accounts for the maximum marks in NEET paper and with the right strategy and smart work, one can easily score 50 per cent of marks through biology itself.

Here are some preparation tips to secure good marks in NEET 2022 biology section.

Study from NCERT books: Master the NCERT books as questions are directly asked from NCERT. As stated by many subject experts and toppers, 70-80 per cent of questions in the exam are directly from the NCERT books. These can be easily attempted by those who have read the NCERT syllabus religiously and thoroughly. Apart from NCERT, there are various other good books for NEET 2022 as well.

Focus on high weightage topics as well: At least 8-10 questions will be on an advanced level. These questions are game-changers and rank deciding questions. To ace, focus on understanding the concepts of high weightage topics.

Solve previous year questions and mock tests: Students must take as many mock tests as possible. Practising mock papers will help candidates in improving their performance and ace the exam. Practice MCQs of each chapter and analyse the wrong questions. Make sure that you practice questions on a regular basis.

Also Read | Bhopal college to start offering MBBS course in Hindi from next academic session

Make notes and flashcards: Make charts and personal notes for quick revision. As biology is a theoretical subject and requires a lot of memorization, it becomes convenient if one prepares short notes of every topic. Learning can also be made easy by highlighting the importance and making mnemonics of examples and biological terms. This will help in efficient and multiple revisions. Also, do not forget to revise the diagrams and labellings.

Revision is the key: Regular revision is a must in biology to be able to remember everything that is learnt. The revision also ensures that candidates will be able to remember all the facts easily during the exam.

The Botany section in Biology can be a little confusing and difficult as the syllabus is quite vast and it involves memorization. To master the botany section, watch video lectures to understand the chapters better and keep doing regular revision side by side. On the other hand, the Zoology section in biology is extensive and involves a combination of concepts and memorization. To strengthen the Zoology section, watch concept videos and make mind maps for a clear understanding. Also, make flowcharts of each concept for last-minute revision.

NEET is one of the biggest medical competitive entrance exams in India for which lakhs of students appear every year. Last year, 16.14 lakh students registered for the examination and over 95 per cent of students appeared for the exam. Through NEET 2022, the candidates will be able to take admission in courses like MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BUMS / BSMS / BHMS and other UG medical courses.