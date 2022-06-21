scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
NEET-UG 2022 exam not delayed; PIB warns against fake notice in circulation

NEET UG aspirants, as well as their parents, have been demanding the postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance examination citing the ongoing CBSE board examination that will give less time for NEET preparation.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
June 21, 2022 6:07:02 pm
Neet ug 2022, neet ug admit card, postpone neet 2022The fake notice states that the exam date of NEET UG 2022 has been postponed from July 17 to September 4.  (Representative image. Pixabay)

The fact check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) today alerted the NEET-UG aspirants against a fake notice being circulated regarding the exam postponement. The fake notice states that the exam date of NEET UG 2022 has been postponed from July 17 to September 4. 

Read |Mumbai: MBBS students worry about internship before NEET 2023

“A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. The notice is fake,” PIB tweeted. 

NEET UG aspirants, as well as their parents, have been demanding the postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance examination citing the ongoing CBSE board examination that will give less time for NEET preparation.

Recently, India wide parents association wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to intervene in the matter and reschedule the NEET UG exam date from July 17. The letter claims that lakhs of students have raised their concerns over Twitter and have also written letters to the Education Ministry and NTA requesting the same.

NEET UG’s registration process is over and the admit cards are expected to release by the end of June.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance test for undergraduates for admission to medical colleges.

