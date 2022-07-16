NEET-UG 2022: No shoes, no long sleeves; follow these exam day guidelines

NEET UG Exam day guidelines, tips: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2022 on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall ticket at the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

​​Along with the NEET 2022 admit card/hall ticket, candidates also need to carry the proforma on which they need to paste a postcard-size (4”X6”.) color photo. Moreover, carry a valid id proof (Aadhaar card / PAN card/driving license/passport / ration card/class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which is to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

— Candidates appearing for the NEET 2022 exam should follow the dress code as provided by NTA. Aspirants should be dressed casually and avoid clothes with long sleeves. Shoes are also prohibited. Henceforth, the candidates are advised to wear slippers or sandals. Aspirants wearing a customary dress are required to report to the examination center by 12:30 pm.

— Candidates should wear face masks at all times in the exam hall. Only transparent water bottles are allowed at the exam centre.

— The reporting time at the NEET 2022 exam center would be 11:30 am and the last entry into the exam hall would be 1:30 pm. Post this, the candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam center. Do not carry any banned items along and will have to undergo the security procedures.

Also read | As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students’ worries

NEET is one of the most competitive exams to crack in India, and candidates often dedicate years to its preparations. Every year, NEET receives over 16 lakh applications, showing tremendous competition for over 1.5 lakh places at major medical and dental colleges across the country.

Though only a day is left for NEET UG 2022 exam, yet it is not too late. Here are the last-minute preparations tips to crack the exam.

Important topics – It is important to know NEET chapter-wise weightage. In Biology, topics like reproductive health, evidence in human evolution, etc are important. Whereas, in Chemistry, chapters like periodic trends of chemical and physical properties of elements and compounds are important topics. For Physics, important topics are logic gates, moments of inertia, mechanics — a combination of errors, laws of motion.

Learn formulas consistently – The physics section involves more numerical-type questions. The best method to prepare for the Physics part is to learn the formulas by making some short-handed ones. This will not only help you in revising the formulas but will also be beneficial for the students to attempt the concept-based questions.

Read questions carefully – One of the common mistakes that aspirants make is that they do not read the question paper. They lose their patience and move on to solve the questions as quickly as possible. However, candidates are advised to read the question carefully, understand and then attempt the paper.

Stay healthy and motivated – Candidates should not panic with the social media news on whether NEET will be postponed or not. It is better to stay away from this kind of negativity during these few days. Put all your focus on the preparation, stay calm and take care of your health. Make sure that you do all the last-minute revisions that you need to do and do not hesitate to take a break as you very much need it so that you can focus better on the exam day.