NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Over 18 lakh aspirants to appear today for NEET UG

NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today, i.e. July 17. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm till 5:30 pm at several exam centres across the country.

The advanced intimation of exam city slip was released by NTA on June 28 and the admit cards were provided on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – around 11 am of July 12, 2022. Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centre as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the premises without showing their hall ticket first.

Additionally, aspirants also have to carry the proforma on which they need to paste a postcard-size (4”X6”) colour photo, along with a valid id proof (Aadhaar card / PAN card/driving license/passport / ration card/class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which is to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

Candidates should remember to carry their masks as wearing one is compulsory in the exam centres for everyone. Aspirants may also be required to submit a self-declaration form along with their admit cards, which will act as a health status report, given the ongoing Covid pandemic in the country.