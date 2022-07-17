scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Over 18 lakh aspirants to appear today for NEET UG

NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The exam will be conducted from 2 pm till 5:30 pm at several exam centres across the country. Candidates have to carry their hall ticket, masks and photo ID with them.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 11:32:21 am
NEET UG 2022, NEET 2022, NEET UG examNEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The exam will start at 2 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm today. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today, i.e. July 17. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm till 5:30 pm at several exam centres across the country.

The advanced intimation of exam city slip was released by NTA on June 28 and the admit cards were provided on the official website – neet.nta.nic.inaround 11 am of July 12, 2022. Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centre as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the premises without showing their hall ticket first.

Additionally, aspirants also have to carry the proforma on which they need to paste a postcard-size (4”X6”) colour photo, along with a valid id proof (Aadhaar card / PAN card/driving license/passport / ration card/class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which is to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

Candidates should remember to carry their masks as wearing one is compulsory in the exam centres for everyone. Aspirants may also be required to submit a self-declaration form along with their admit cards, which will act as a health status report, given the ongoing Covid pandemic in the country.

Live Blog

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Check exam centre dress code, documents needed, other guidelines

11:32 (IST)17 Jul 2022
NEET UG 2022: Are full sleeves clothes allowed?

No, NEET UG 2022 aspirants should avoid wearing clothings with long sleeves. NTA instructs candidates to always wear short sleeved clothes to ensure candidates do not write anything on their arms.

11:28 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Candidates reach Delhi Public School in Nerul, Navi Mumbai for NEET UG 2022 exam

(Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

11:23 (IST)17 Jul 2022
What to carry to NEET IG 2022 exam centre?

Carrying your admit card/ hall ticket is compulsory as no candidate will be allowed to enter the premises withour showing the hall ticket. Along with the NEET 2022 admit card/hall ticket, candidates also need to carry the proforma on which they need to paste a postcard-size (4”X6”.) color photo. Additionally, aspirants also have to carry a valid id proof (Aadhaar card / PAN card/driving license/passport / ration card/class 12 admit card with photograph / any other valid photo id issued by the government), and one passport-size photograph which is to be affixed on the attendance sheet. Read more here

11:19 (IST)17 Jul 2022
NEET UG exam date and time

The exam will be conducted by the NTA today, i.e. July 17, from 2  pm till 5:30 pm.

NEET-UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: Follow Covid guidelines. Express photo by Abhisek Saha 27.07.2021 *** Local Caption *** Security personnel and health worker checking and sanitizing the students who will give JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) on amid COVID-19 pandemic at Agartala. Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ representational image

NTA NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Aspirants wearing a customary dress are required to report to the examination center by 12:30 pm. Additionally, candidates are advised to wear slippers or sandals as shoes are prohibited.

