NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

NEET UG result 2022 date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is aiming to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam in the third week of August, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express. Once released, the NEET UG result will be available on the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

“At this moment, we are trying our best to announce it by the third week of August. The NEET answer key will be released a few days before that,” said the NTA official who did not wish to be identified.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, out of which the NTA claims that 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the nation-wide medical entrance exam. The test was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. “The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” an official statement said.

This year, candidates were worried about the difficulty level of the NEET UG exam, but they breathed a sigh of relief after looking at the question paper as candidates claimed that the exam was comparatively easier than last year. “The Physics exam was quite easy this year, and the questions were expected. Overall, the exam was easy too,” Ritakshi, who appeared for the NEET UG exam in Ludhiana, told The Indian Express. The Chemistry section was also rated to be easier than last year as majority of the questions were based on NCERT statements. However, the Botany paper was quite lengthy as many questions were long statement based making it time-consuming, experts said.

NEET UG 2022 was also surrounded by controversies this year. At first, several students were apprehensive as they complained about a clash between their NEET UG and CUET UG exam. The NTA then decided to segregate CUET into different phases, in which NEET candidates were given exam slots in the later part of August. After that, several students from an examination centre in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district alleged that they were made to write the exam twice on account of a question paper mix-up.

There were also allegations by father of a girl candidate that his daughter was ordered to remove her innerwear before entering the exam centre in Kerala’s Kollam. In addition to this, some of the Muslim girls who appeared for NEET UG 2022 exam also alleged that they were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the exam centre at Shantabai Gote College in Washim.