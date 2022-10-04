NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule announced; registration process to begin from October 11

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET-UG 2022 counselling process soon in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for counselling from October 11 to October 17. Candidates can check schedule at the official website – mcc.nic.in

According to the notice, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. There will be two more rounds i.e second mop up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/ BSc Nursing courses. Admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling.

NEET Counselling 2022: Registration and Choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the “new registration” tab.

Step 2: Fill in the details such as NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information

Step 3: Pay the NEET UG 2022 counselling registration fee

Step 4: Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Step 5: Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled

Step 6: After this, candidates need to lock the choices within the mentioned dates. The choices will be locked automatically on the last date if any candidate fails to do so.

NEET UG 2022 counselling process will include registration, payment of fee, choice filling & locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college.

The first round of counselling will begin on October 11 and candidates will be able to register themselves till October 17, 11 am. The choice filling and locking process will be carried out between October 14 to 18. Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21.