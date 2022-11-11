NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today release the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check the result at the official website – mcc.nic.in

According to the official website, candidates can report to the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 1’

Step 4: View the result and search for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Recently, the MCC released a list of new seats that have been added in round 2 UG counselling of MBBS courses.s. These seats were added later as the colleges could not contribute them before the start of the first round.