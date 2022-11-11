scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result today

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling result: According to the official website, candidates can report to the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18. 

neet ug counselling result 2022Candidates can check the result at the official website - mcc.nic.in (Representative image)

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today release the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check the result at the official website – mcc.nic.in

Read |Want to study PG in medicine for free in US? Here is how

According to the official website, candidates can report to the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18. 

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website — mcc.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 1’

Step 4: View the result and search for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Recently, the MCC released a list of new seats that have been added in round 2 UG counselling of MBBS courses.s. These seats were added later as the colleges could not contribute them before the start of the first round.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:38:46 am
Next Story

Children’s safety in schools: Telangana govt constitutes 3-member panel to frame guidelines

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement