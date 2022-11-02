scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to register for round 2 is November 7 till 11 am and the last date for fee payment is November 7 till 3 pm.

neet ug, neet ug cunsellingCandidates can register online at the official website - mcc.nic.in (Representative image)

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round 2 of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022. Candidates can register online at the official website – mcc.nic.in

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to register for round 2 is November 7 till 11 am and the last date for fee payment is November 7 till 3 pm. The window for choice filling will be available between November 3 to November 8 till 11:55 pm. 

The seat allotment processing will be carried out on November 9 and 10 and the result will be released on November 11.

“Colleges/ Institutes where there have been increase of seats by NMC can contribute the additional seats/ increase in seats on the portal. It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-1or those which have already been contributed in Round-1 as such seats are in system. Contributing such vacant seats of Round-1 will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix,” the official notice reads. 

 

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:47:16 am
