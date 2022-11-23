scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round to begin from November 28

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can check the revised schedule at the official website of the mcc- mcc.nic.in. The mop up round was scheduled to begin from today.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The classes began from November 15.

suNEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today released the schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling for the mop up round. The mop up round which was scheduled to be held from today will now begin on November 28. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– mcc.nic.in.

The mop-up round for all India quota, central and deemed institutes will be held from November 28 to December 6. The last date of joining allotted colleges will be December 13.

The mop up round for state counselling from December 6 to 13. The last date for joining allotted colleges is December 18.

The stray vacancy round for all India quota, central and deemed institutes will begin from December 15 and conclude on December 17. The last date for joining the colleges in the stray vacancies round is December 21 for all categories– all India quota, central and deemed institutes as well as state counselling.

The academic session for undergraduate courses began on November 15. November 22 was the last day to join colleges for candidates selected in round 2.

A few days ago, the Union Health Ministry drew a proposal to set up 100 new medical colleges by upgrading district hospitals under the fourth phase of a scheme that aims to boost availability of human resources for the health sector. The government aims to complete the project by 2027.

