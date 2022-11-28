NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration begins today

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for mop-up round counselling of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Interested medical aspirants can register at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

According to the official website, the last date to register and make fee payment is December 2 till 3 pm. The choice filling facility will open on November 29 and will remain available till December 2, 11:55 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for UG Counselling.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login.

Step 4: Fill in the choices and submit.

Step 5: Download and save fir future reference.

The seat allotment process will be conducted on December 5 and 6, and the result for the same will be released on December 7. Selected candidates have to report to allotted colleges between December 8 and 12.