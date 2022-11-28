scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration begins today

NEET UG 2022 counselling: According to the official website, the last date to register and make fee payment is December 2 till 3 pm.

neet ug 2022, neet ug counsellingInterested medical aspirants can register at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in Express photo by Deepak Joshi

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for mop-up round counselling of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Interested medical aspirants can register at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Read |Punjab govt to create 16 medical colleges in next 5 years: CM Bhagwant Mann

According to the official website, the last date to register and make fee payment is December 2 till 3 pm. The choice filling facility will open on November 29 and will remain available till December 2, 11:55 pm. 

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for UG Counselling.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and login.

Step 4: Fill in the choices and submit.

Step 5: Download and save fir future reference.

The seat allotment process will be conducted on December 5 and 6, and the result for the same will be released on December 7. Selected candidates have to report to allotted colleges between December 8 and 12. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:56:43 pm
Next Story

Shalini Ajith Kumar makes her Instagram debut, shares loved-up photos with Thala Ajith

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close