NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC releases provisional result for stray vacancy round

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee today declared the provisional result for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the result at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately inform the MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com. They can report discrepancies till 11 am of December 23. A total of 644 candidates have been named in the provisional stray vacancy round list.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check provisional result

Step 1: Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG Counselling

Step 3: Click on provisional result for stray vacancy round

Step 4: View the result and check for any discrepancies

On Wednesday, the MCC released the revised schedule for UG Counselling as per which, the results of the stray vacancy round will be declared on December 23. Candidates have to report to allotted institutes from December 24 to 28.

Forwarding of the list of students in order of merit equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats for medical colleges by the counselling authority to deemed university for stray vacancy round will be on December 23. Deemed Universities will conduct the stray vacancy round from December 24 to 28.