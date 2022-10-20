NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC releases provisional allotment result; final result on October 21

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee today (October 20) released the provisional result for round 1 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the result at the official website– mcc.nic.in.

The final result will be declared tomorrow on October 21. If the student finds any discrepancy in the result, they have to immediately inform the MCC. Candidates can report any issue till 8 am of October 21 by emailing their queries to mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check provisional result

Step 1: Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG Medical Counselling tab

Step 3: On the left hand side is the provisional allotment list

Step 4: View and list and check for your rank

A total of 22,788 candidates have been allotted seats across the country in various medical institutions.

Aspirants should note that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change, and they cannot claim any right over the allotted seats in the provisional result or challenge it before the court of law. The MCC has advised students to make their travel arrangements only after the declaration of the final list.