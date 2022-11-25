NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for changing nationality

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced dates for candidates who want to change their nationality from Indian to NRI. Candidates who wish to change their nationality will be able to do so from 5 pm of November 25 till 11 am of November 27.

Candidates have to mail their documents at ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com. Any mails received before or after the stipulated time will not be accepted. Candidates have to send all the documents enclosed in a single mail.

Read | Medical students taking admissions under NRI quota to produce documents supporting claims

Candidates have to send the documents stating their roll number, application number. They have to enclose the following documents:

– Documents claiming that the sponsor is an NRI

– Relationship of the NRI with the candidate as per orders of the Supreme Court

– Affidavit from the sponsorer that they will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarised

– Embassy certificate of the sponsorer (certificate from the consulate).

– NEET scorecard of the candidate

– Family tree notarised by Tehsildar

Also read | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC allows candidates to change nationality

If any of the documents produced by the candidates turns out to be false or incorrect, their candidature will be cancelled.

Once the candidate has converted their category from Indian to NRI, in any of the rounds, they will be treated as NRI for the remaining rounds as well. Also, once the category is converted to NRI from Indian, the candidate will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim minority quota or Jain minority quota or any other quota.