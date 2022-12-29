scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends reporting date for stray vacancy round till 5 pm today

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Students can check the notice at the official MCC website— mcc.nic.in. The candidates have time till today i.e. December 29 to report to allotted colleges till 5 pm.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The decision have been taken in view of the requests put forth the MCC. (Pexels.com/ Representative Image)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee on Wednesday extended the reporting and last date of admission counselling for stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Students can check the notice at the official MCC website— mcc.nic.in.

The candidates have time till today i.e. December 29 to report to allotted colleges till 5 pm.

MCC extended the date of reporting as it received requests from participants that due to bank holidays during counselling period, ‘many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to extend the stray vacancy round.’

Also, the last date of admission in MBBS Course for All India Counselling as well as state counselling is today, i.e., December 29.

Earlier the last date for reporting to allotted colleges was December 28. MCC also released an advisory for the participating candidates, including not to follow any website other than the official MCC website for updates.

