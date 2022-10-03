scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling likely to begin on October 10: MCC

As per the notification, the counselling is likely to begin by October 10.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Sunday released a notification for an update on online generation of PwD certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centers for the upcoming UG Counselling 2022. As per the notification, the counselling is likely to begin by October 10.

“The candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from October 10,” the official notification reads.

MCC has also released the list of 16 Disability Certification Centres in the notice. The candidates have to undergo physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. 

The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC. Candidates should ensure that the PwD certificate is duly signed by the examining specialists. 

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:51:07 am
