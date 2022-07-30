Before NEET UG 2022 result is out, check Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off

Updated: July 30, 2022 5:30:27 pm
The medical entrance test for admission in the undergraduate courses NEET was held in July. The dates of NEET 2022 counselling will release after the NTA will declare the result. However, to ease out NEET aspirants confusion, we bring the admission process and last year’s cut-off.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore administers the medical counselling for MBBS admission in Karnataka. The state’s NEET counselling will be conducted in online mode.
Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor
Only NEET UG qualified candidates fulfilling the state domicile criteria can register for Karnataka MBBS admission 2022 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The complete schedule for the Karnataka MBBS admission process will be released by KEA after the declaration of NEET 2022 results.
Subscriber Only Stories
Check the Karnataka MBBS admission process
During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2022. Check the complete admission process below.
— To apply for admission to Karnataka MBBS admission, students will have to submit the online application form and undergo a document verification process.
— The Karnataka MBBS merit list will be released for eligible candidates, on the basis of registration.
— Based on the state merit list, the Karnataka MBBS counselling for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats will be conducted.
— During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2022.
— Shortlisted candidates will need to report to the allotted institute along with original documents
Karnataka MBBS Admission – Cutoff for Top MBBS colleges
|College Name
|Quota
|General
|Score
|Rank
|AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore
|Government
|543
|51006
|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore
|Government
|646
|4705
|Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore
|Government
|616
|12729
|Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli
|Government
|610
|14834
|Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|Government
|613
|13511
|Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore
|Government
|621
|10957
Through the Karnataka MBBS/BDS counselling admission will be granted for 85 per cent state quota and 100 per cent private colleges seats will be conducted. Through the counselling, admission will be granted to a total of 10,145 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural ”genocide”
Missing Lewandowski is big, and ambitious Leipzig ever-improving but Bayern still the favourites in German Cup final: Matthäus
Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”
Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her
Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games
Though no stranger to controversies, ex-Baba Farid V-C Dr Raj Bahadur has illustrious career
Pune: Four caught stealing spare parts of armoured vehicles from Army base workshop in Khadki
Kerala writer Civic Chandran faces second sexual harassment case
Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China