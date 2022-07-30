Before NEET UG 2022 result is out, check Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off

The medical entrance test for admission in the undergraduate courses NEET was held in July. The dates of NEET 2022 counselling will release after the NTA will declare the result. However, to ease out NEET aspirants confusion, we bring the admission process and last year’s cut-off.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore administers the medical counselling for MBBS admission in Karnataka. The state’s NEET counselling will be conducted in online mode.

Only NEET UG qualified candidates fulfilling the state domicile criteria can register for Karnataka MBBS admission 2022 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The complete schedule for the Karnataka MBBS admission process will be released by KEA after the declaration of NEET 2022 results.

Check the Karnataka MBBS admission process

During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2022. Check the complete admission process below.

— To apply for admission to Karnataka MBBS admission, students will have to submit the online application form and undergo a document verification process.

— The Karnataka MBBS merit list will be released for eligible candidates, on the basis of registration.

— Based on the state merit list, the Karnataka MBBS counselling for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats will be conducted.

— Shortlisted candidates will need to report to the allotted institute along with original documents

Karnataka MBBS Admission – Cutoff for Top MBBS colleges

College Name Quota General Score Rank AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore Government 543 51006 Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore Government 646 4705 Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore Government 616 12729 Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli Government 610 14834 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Government 613 13511 Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore Government 621 10957

Through the Karnataka MBBS/BDS counselling admission will be granted for 85 per cent state quota and 100 per cent private colleges seats will be conducted. Through the counselling, admission will be granted to a total of 10,145 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats.