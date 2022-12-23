scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Final result of stray vacancy round declared; check details

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the results at the official website— mcc.nic.in. A total of 644 candidates have been named in the list.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates have time till November 28 to join allotted colleges (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee today announced the final result for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG ) 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the results at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

Also read |NMC releases revised MBBS calendar, curriculum; check detailed schedule

A total of 644 candidates have been named in the list, same as it was in the provisional list. Students have time from December 24 till 28 to join the allotted colleges.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG medical counselling

UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Step 3: Click on final result of stray vacancy round link

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The MCC also released a list of eligible candidates for MBBS and BDS courses for the deemed larger list. Also, a notice has been issued featuring names of candidates who were removed from the stray vacancy round before the allotment process. Those students joined through state counselling till mop up round of counselling.

