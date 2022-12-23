NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Final result of stray vacancy round declared; check details

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee today announced the final result for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG ) 2022 counselling. Candidates can check the results at the official website— mcc.nic.in.

A total of 644 candidates have been named in the list, same as it was in the provisional list. Students have time from December 24 till 28 to join the allotted colleges.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG medical counselling

Step 3: Click on final result of stray vacancy round link

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The MCC also released a list of eligible candidates for MBBS and BDS courses for the deemed larger list. Also, a notice has been issued featuring names of candidates who were removed from the stray vacancy round before the allotment process. Those students joined through state counselling till mop up round of counselling.