NEET UG 2022 correction window reopens; check how to make changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application can do so by visiting the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have time till the end of June 15, 2022 to make changes in their application.

NEET UG 2022 correction window: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find a link in the ticker that reads ‘Correction in Category for NEET(UG)-2022 is Available Now upto 15.06.2022’. Click on that and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link for ‘Registration for NEET(UG)-2022’. You will be redirected to an external website.

Step 4: Sign in using requested details such as application form, application number, password and security pin.

Step 5: You will then see your application and an option to make corrections.

Step 6: Save the application after making the required changes.

Candidates should remember that they can make certain changes in the application, and not all spaces will be open for editing. “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” the official notice earlier read.

This notification comes amidst the request of postponement of NEET UG exams. Some students have been taking to social media platforms to request postponement of the NEET UG 2022 exam as they claim that they will have very less time to prepare after their board exams conclude.