NEET UG 2022: Check list of top medical colleges and their last year’s cut-off

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result (NEET) 2022 on September 7. Along with the result, category-wise cutoff scores will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
The cutoff marks are the minimum requirement for passing the NEET exam. Candidates awaiting results are advised to check the previous year’s cutoffs and top colleges. Read the full story for detailed information.
NTA NEET 2022: BDS category-wise cutoffs last year
Candidates can look at the previous year’s cutoffs for NEET 2022 below.
|Category
|NEET 2022 cutoff
|NEET 2021 cut-off marks
|General
|50th percentile
|720-138
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th percentile
|137-108
|General-PwD
|45th percentile
|137-122
|SC/ST/OBC-PwD
|40th percentile
|121-108
Top Medical Colleges in India
For those waiting for the NEET UG results, here are the top NIRF-ranked MBBS colleges in the country.
|NIRF Ranking 2022 Medical Colleges
|NIRF Rank
|Cutoff (All India Quota)
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|1
|53
|Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|5
|974
|Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
|6
|227
|King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh
|11
|1623
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|12
|755
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
|16
|649
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|19
|143
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
|22
|3469
|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
|23
|1179
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
|26
|567
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
|27
|455
NEET 2022: Latest updates on answer key and result
NTA is expected to release the NEET answer key soon, however, any official confirmation is still awaited. The NEET 2022 answer key challenge window will also be opened for candidates to challenge an answer by paying Rs 200 as an objection fee. Upon completion of the challenge process, the competent authority will publish the final NTA NEET answer key 2022 a few hours before the result.
The NEET 2022 result will be declared in a scorecard form on neet.nta.nic.in mentioning the candidate’s details, scores and category wise cutoff. To download the NEET 2022 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.
Through NEET 2022 scores, admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc nursing courses will be granted.