NEET UG 2022: Check list of top medical colleges and their last year’s cut-off

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result (NEET) 2022 on September 7. Along with the result, category-wise cutoff scores will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The cutoff marks are the minimum requirement for passing the NEET exam. Candidates awaiting results are advised to check the previous year’s cutoffs and top colleges. Read the full story for detailed information.

NTA NEET 2022: BDS category-wise cutoffs last year

Candidates can look at the previous year’s cutoffs for NEET 2022 below.

Category NEET 2022 cutoff NEET 2021 cut-off marks General 50th percentile 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 General-PwD 45th percentile 137-122 SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile 121-108

Top Medical Colleges in India

For those waiting for the NEET UG results, here are the top NIRF-ranked MBBS colleges in the country.

NIRF Ranking 2022 Medical Colleges NIRF Rank Cutoff (All India Quota) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 1 53 Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 5 974 Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry 6 227 King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh 11 1623 Madras Medical College, Chennai 12 755 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur 16 649 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 19 143 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 22 3469 Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi 23 1179 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar 26 567 Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh 27 455

NEET 2022: Latest updates on answer key and result

NTA is expected to release the NEET answer key soon, however, any official confirmation is still awaited. The NEET 2022 answer key challenge window will also be opened for candidates to challenge an answer by paying Rs 200 as an objection fee. Upon completion of the challenge process, the competent authority will publish the final NTA NEET answer key 2022 a few hours before the result.

The NEET 2022 result will be declared in a scorecard form on neet.nta.nic.in mentioning the candidate’s details, scores and category wise cutoff. To download the NEET 2022 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

Through NEET 2022 scores, admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc nursing courses will be granted.