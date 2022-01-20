NEET-UG 2022: Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, documents required, steps to apply

NEET UG 2022 examination: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The examination this year is expected to be conducted in the first week of May 2022. The application form process is expected to be conducted in two phases. For further details, candidates can access the official NTA website– ntaneet.nic.in.

Students who have passed class 12 are eligible to apply. The minimum age limit of candidates who can apply is 17 at the time of admission. Indian citizens, Non- resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Foreign Nationals are eligible to apply.

NEET UG 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Register for NEET-UG 2022 examination on the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: To apply, click on the login tab and enter credentials.

Step 3: The application form with 12 sections will appear.

Step 4: Enter all information and particulars properly.

Step 5: Upload scanned images

Step 6: Make the payment

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and print it.

Apart from this, to ensure successful registration, candidates need to enter details correctly, pay the application fee, and upload the required documents. The uploading of the document is the most crucial, as it should be done in the prescribed format.

Here are the documents required for NEET-UG 2022 Application Form

1. Scanned Photograph ( Passport- size and Postcard-size): In the application form, candidates have to upload both passport size (10 Kb to 200 Kb) and postcard size photograph ( 4 by 6 inches; 50 to 300kb). Both are to be uploaded as a JPG file.

The passport-size photograph should be taken on or after the date specified by NTA in the NEET 2022 information bulletin. About 80 per cent space in the photograph should be your face, with ears visible. It should be a coloured photograph with a white background.

It is important to note that the polaroid and computer-generated photos are not acceptable for NEET 2022 application. Hence the candidates must only get their pictures clicked professionally. Also, the same photographs are used in the admit card of NEET and are to be pasted on the attendance sheet as well. Thus, candidates must keep 6 to 8 copies of it.

2. Scanned copy of signature: Just like the photographs, candidates need to upload a scanned copy of the signature that should be done on white paper. It shall be in running handwriting. It should be in the JPG format between 4 kb and 30 kb.

3. Left-hand thumb impression: Candidates will have to upload a thumb impression. They will dip their left-hand thumb in ink and cast it on white paper. Scan it and crop it. This scanned image needs to be uploaded as a JPG file, the size of the file should be between 10kb and 50kb.

4. Class 10 passing certificate: This is the certificate that candidates get from their education board after clearing class 10 exams. Scan the document and save it as a file of size between 100 kb to 400 kb to upload in the online application form.

Apart from these, while filling out the application form for NEET 2022 candidates will also need class 10 and 12 mark sheets, identity proof, payment details, etc., while applying.

The NTA will release further details on the official website. Candidates shall check the website for all further information. NEET is the only national-level medical entrance exam. It is held for admission of students in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS, etc. courses. All the colleges in India, including AIIMS and JIPMER, grant admission on the basis of NEET.