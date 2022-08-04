NEET-UG 2022: Check Andhra Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off; answer key expected soon

August 4, 2022 6:04:13 pm
NEET-UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam result will soon be released, for the exam which was conducted on July 17, 2022. Students who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be able to check the answer key and download their score card from the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.
Meanwhile, here is a quick glance at the Maharashtra Medical admission process. The NEET admission process for Maharashtra state is administrated by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra. The process will be conducted only in online mode.
For Maharashtra MBBS 2022 admission, NEET UG 2022 qualified aspirants have to fulfill the domicile eligibility conditions. Candidates who fail to satisfy any of the eligibility criteria will not be granted MBBS admission in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra MBBS counselling dates 2022 will be released on the official website of DMER.
Candidates will have to visit the he DMER NEET UG counselling website — cetcell.net. Candidates will have to register by filling out the online application form and paying the application fee. After that, on the basis of this registration a merit list will be released and shortlisted candidates on the merit list will be called for counselling.
During the counselling, aspirants have to fill in their preferences of colleges and courses. Finally, based on these preferences, rank, seats matrix, and reservation, Maharashtra MBBS admission will be granted.
Maharashtra MBBS Admission – Cutoff for Top MBBS colleges
|College
|General
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur
|16996
|605
|HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Mumbai
|13740
|613
|Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
|15182
|609
|Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Thane
|15974
|607
|Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Medical College, Mumbai
|3169
|656
|Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai
|9928
|624
Through the Maharashtra MBBS/BDS counselling, admission will be granted for 85 per cent state quota and 100 percent private colleges seats will be conducted. Admission will be granted for a total of 9,895 MBBS and 3,526 BDS seats.
