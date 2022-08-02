NEET-UG 2022: Before result is declared, check Andhra Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off

Updated: August 2, 2022 7:29:28 pm
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam was held on on July 17, 2022 and the answer key is expected to release soon, which will be followed by the final result. Meanwhile, students are a bit confused about the counselling and admission process. To ease this, we bring the admission process and last year’s cut-off.
In Andhra Pradesh, the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada conducts the admission for MBBS and BDS courses. This year, 85 per cent state quota seats in medical and dental colleges will be filled through AP NEET 2022 admissions.
Candidates will have to register themselves on the official website — apmedadm.ntruhs.ap.gov.in. It is compulsory for all aspirants to fill the online application form. During this process, aspirants will be asked to select colleges and courses during the counselling process and after this seat allocation results will be posted on the official website. Candidates should remember that they will be expected to report to their allotted colleges on the day and time provided by the authorities.
AP NEET cutoff
Here are the previous year’s NEET cutoffs for top colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the General category.
AP NEET 2022 MBBS local cutoff
|College name
|Rank
|Score
|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
|15824
|607
|Guntur Medical College, Guntur
|22737
|591
|Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
|24155
|589
AP NEET 2022 MBBS cutoff for Non-local
|College name
|Rank
|Score
|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
|8562
|629
|Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
|11894
|618
|Guntur Medical College, Guntur
|13927
|612
AP NEET 2022 BDS cutoff for Local
|College name
|Rank
|Score
|Government Dental College, Kadapa
|128636
|454
|Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore
|141236
|443
|CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati
|148865
|436
AP NEET 2022 BDS cutoff for Non-local
|College name
|Rank
|Score
|Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada
|67766
|520
|GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam
|92696
|491
|Government Dental College, Kadapa
|92281
|491
