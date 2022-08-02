NEET-UG 2022: Before result is declared, check Andhra Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam was held on on July 17, 2022 and the answer key is expected to release soon, which will be followed by the final result. Meanwhile, students are a bit confused about the counselling and admission process. To ease this, we bring the admission process and last year’s cut-off.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada conducts the admission for MBBS and BDS courses. This year, 85 per cent state quota seats in medical and dental colleges will be filled through AP NEET 2022 admissions.

Candidates will have to register themselves on the official website — apmedadm.ntruhs.ap.gov.in. It is compulsory for all aspirants to fill the online application form. During this process, aspirants will be asked to select colleges and courses during the counselling process and after this seat allocation results will be posted on the official website. Candidates should remember that they will be expected to report to their allotted colleges on the day and time provided by the authorities.

AP NEET cutoff

Here are the previous year’s NEET cutoffs for top colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the General category.

AP NEET 2022 MBBS local cutoff

College name Rank Score Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam 15824 607 Guntur Medical College, Guntur 22737 591 Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool 24155 589

AP NEET 2022 MBBS cutoff for Non-local

College name Rank Score Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam 8562 629 Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool 11894 618 Guntur Medical College, Guntur 13927 612

AP NEET 2022 BDS cutoff for Local

College name Rank Score Government Dental College, Kadapa 128636 454 Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore 141236 443 CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati 148865 436

AP NEET 2022 BDS cutoff for Non-local