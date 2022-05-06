scorecardresearch
NEET-UG 2022 application deadline extended, here’s how to apply

The last date for payment of the application fee is May 15, 11:50 pm. Earlier, May 6 was the last date to apply. Eligible candidates can apply at – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022 application form is available at neet.nta.nic.in. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

The National Testing Agency has extended the application period for NEET (UG)-2022 exam. Interested candidates can now apply up to May 15, 2022, at 9 pm. The last date for payment of the application fee is May 15, 11:50 pm. Earlier, May 6 was the last date to apply. Eligible candidates can apply at – neet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline has been extended in view of the public notice that was released on May 1 regarding all admissions in medical courses to be conducted via NEET-UG 2022 scores. As per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines of the Indian system of medicine in all medical institutions governed under this Act.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on ‘Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee

The application process began on April 6. The application fee for candidates from the general category is Rs 1600. The application fee for candidates in the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category is Rs 1500. Students from the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories must pay an application fee of Rs 900.

