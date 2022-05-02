NEET-UG 2022 application deadline extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application period for the NEET (UG)-2022 exam. Interested candidates may apply until May 15, 2021, at 9 p.m. The deadline for paying the application fee is May 15, 11:50 p.m. Eligible candidates should apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

The application process began on April 6 and the last date to apply was May 6. The application fee for candidates from the general category is Rs 1600. The application fee for candidates in the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category is Rs 1500. Students from the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories must pay an application fee of Rs 900.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on ‘Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form, and note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee

The examination will last 200 minutes, or 3 hours and 20 minutes. On July 17, the exam will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. NEET-UG 2022 will be held in approximately 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside of India. The exam will be given in 13 different languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.