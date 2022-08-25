NEET 2022: Answer keys to be released on August 30, result on September 7

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be released on August 30 and the result will be announced on September 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the National Testing Agency will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website for candidates to challenge. Candidates will be able to raise objections after paying Rs 200 for each answer key challenge (non refundable). They will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, out of which the NTA claims that 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the nation-wide medical entrance exam. The test was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. “The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” an official statement said.

In terms of difficulty of the question paper, candidates claimed that the exam was comparatively easier than last year. However, NEET UG 2022 was also surrounded by controversies this year — a clash between their NEET UG and CUET UG exam, a question paper mix-up, allegations by father of a girl candidate that his daughter was ordered to remove her innerwear before entering the exam centre and students forced to remove their burqa and hijab.