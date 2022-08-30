NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Provisional answer key releasing today

The answer key will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. (Representative image)

NEET 2022 Answer key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 today. The answer key will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download NEET official answer key for all codes.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR answer sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores. Candidates will be given time to challenge the NEET answer key 2022.

As per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for an incorrect one. Using the NEET marking scheme and formula below, students can calculate their aggregate NEET 2022 scores.