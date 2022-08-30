scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Provisional answer key releasing today

NEET 2022 Answer key LIVE Updates: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi I | Updated: August 30, 2022 9:15:55 am
NEET UG 2022 answer keyThe answer key will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. (Representative image)

NEET 2022 Answer key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 today. The answer key will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download NEET official answer key for all codes.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR answer sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores. Candidates will be given time to challenge the NEET answer key 2022. 

As per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for an incorrect one. Using the NEET marking scheme and formula below, students can calculate their aggregate NEET 2022 scores. 

 

NEET UG 2022 Answer key LIVE Updates: Check answer key, OMR answer sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

09:15 (IST)30 Aug 2022
NEET UG 2022 answer key releasing today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 today i;e August 30. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 answer key: The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam (Representative image)

NEET UG 2022: The NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET UG 2022 on August 30. Candidates will be able to check the answer key at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates.

 

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:09:06 am