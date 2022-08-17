scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

NEET Answer Key 2022: Once released, know how to raise objection

NEET answer key 2022: Once released, candidates can download it at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 17, 2022 5:59:29 pm
NEET UG 2022 answer keyNEET answer key 2022: This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam. (Representative image/pixabay)

NEET answer key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the  National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 on July 17. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores.

The authority will release the NEET 2022 provisional answer key for all question paper codes. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the objections received, the final answer key and result will be announced.

Read |One Nation One Entrance Exam: JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET, says UGC Chief

This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, which is the highest number of registered candidates for any entrance examination in the country. The number of candidates within India was maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India was maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6). The test was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 

NEET answer key 2022: How to download 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website which is neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘View and challenge answer key, OMR and response sheet’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on ‘view/challenge answer key’

Step 5: NEET answer key mentioning answers to the questions for particular code will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the answer key of the code and verify answers.

Advertisement

Step 7: Using the NEET official answer key by NTA, evaluate the scores to be obtained in the medical entrance exam

Also read |NEET UG 2022 Result Updates: Check last five years' qualifying cut-off

Upon the announcement of the NEET result, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15 per cent  All India Quota seats and 85 per cent state quota seats by respective state authorities. 

During the counselling process, candidates must register, fill in their course preferences and colleges, and pay the counselling session fee. Aspirants will be allocated seats based on their choices, NEET 2022 rank, available seats, and reservations.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:59:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Explained

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement