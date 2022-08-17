NEET Answer Key 2022: Once released, know how to raise objection

NEET answer key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 on July 17. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores.

The authority will release the NEET 2022 provisional answer key for all question paper codes. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the objections received, the final answer key and result will be announced.

This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, which is the highest number of registered candidates for any entrance examination in the country. The number of candidates within India was maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India was maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6). The test was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website which is neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘View and challenge answer key, OMR and response sheet’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on ‘view/challenge answer key’

Step 5: NEET answer key mentioning answers to the questions for particular code will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the answer key of the code and verify answers.

Step 7: Using the NEET official answer key by NTA, evaluate the scores to be obtained in the medical entrance exam

Upon the announcement of the NEET result, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats and 85 per cent state quota seats by respective state authorities.

During the counselling process, candidates must register, fill in their course preferences and colleges, and pay the counselling session fee. Aspirants will be allocated seats based on their choices, NEET 2022 rank, available seats, and reservations.