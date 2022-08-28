scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Ahead of result release, check Gujarat medical admission process and cut off

Through Gujarat MBBS, BDS admission process, seats will be granted in various medical and dental institutes of the state under 85 per cent state quota seats. 

NEET UG 2022, NEET UG result

NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG 2022 result is to be declared on September 7, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will conduct the NEET 2022 admission process in Gujarat after the declaration of the result. NEET 2022 qualified candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to participate in the Gujarat MBBS/BDS counselling process. 

Read |NEET 2022: Answer key, result release when and where to check

 

NEET 2022: Gujarat UG medical admission process 

— Candidates qualifying the NEET 2022 examination will have to register themselves by filling the Gujarat MBBS application form. 

—  Gujarat state authority will release the state merit list in the PDF format based on the details filled in the form. 

—  Aspirants included in the merit list will have to fill in their college and course preferences in online mode. 

— Admission will be granted on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats and NEET 2022 rank. 

— Medical aspirants who will be allotted the seats will have to report in the institution within the given time frame. 

Cutoff for medical colleges of Gujarat 

Candidates can check the previous year’s closing ranks for MBBS in top medical colleges of Gujarat from the below table. 

College Name  NEET rank (General) NEET score (General)
CU Shah Medical College and Hospital, Surendranagar 77099 509
Dr Kiran C Patel Medical College and Research Institute, Vadodara 107895 475
Nootan Medical College and Research Centre, Visnagar 125530 457
Dr ND Desai Faculty of Medical Science and Research, Nadiad 112779 470
Zydus Medical College and Hospital, Dahod 127175 456

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:50:52 pm
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

