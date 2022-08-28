NEET UG 2022: Ahead of result release, check Gujarat medical admission process and cut off

NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG 2022 result is to be declared on September 7, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will conduct the NEET 2022 admission process in Gujarat after the declaration of the result. NEET 2022 qualified candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to participate in the Gujarat MBBS/BDS counselling process.

Through Gujarat MBBS, BDS admission process, seats will be granted in various medical and dental institutes of the state under 85 per cent state quota seats.

NEET 2022: Gujarat UG medical admission process

— Candidates qualifying the NEET 2022 examination will have to register themselves by filling the Gujarat MBBS application form.

— Gujarat state authority will release the state merit list in the PDF format based on the details filled in the form.

— Aspirants included in the merit list will have to fill in their college and course preferences in online mode.

— Admission will be granted on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats and NEET 2022 rank.

— Medical aspirants who will be allotted the seats will have to report in the institution within the given time frame.

Cutoff for medical colleges of Gujarat

Candidates can check the previous year’s closing ranks for MBBS in top medical colleges of Gujarat from the below table.