NEET-UG 2022: Here are 5 tips to effectively prepare Chemistry syllabus

– Govind Manglani

NTA will soon release the exam schedule for NEET-UG 2022. The exam is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across the country.

Most students appearing for NEET place little emphasis on the Chemistry component. This could lead to many last-minute preparations and lots of stress, resulting in a poor performance in this section.

Here are 5 ways to master Chemistry to boost your NEET preparation:

— The secret to crack tough questions: Just as a house is built a brick by brick, NEET Chemistry is made of three significant sections namely – Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry. Go through all the NCERT examples within these topics thoroughly, as it is likely that similar questions will appear in the exam. Make sure you solve them at least twice, do not just read them, as that will give you a good understanding of how to solve the sum quickly in the exam.

— Map out the chapters: Since the NEET Chemistry syllabus is vast, it is crucial that you understand and list the topics based on the weightage they carry in the examination. Chapters such as Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Block Elements, GOC and Polymers and Biomolecules are very important. Along with this, make detailed and specific notes for each topic as these are very essential and helpful for last minute revisions.

— Strengthen your learning: Techniques such as Mnemonics will help remember theoretical topics. Visual representations such as charts and short notes can also help clear confusion on topics that are difficult to understand. A successful and effective preparation is a long, continuous, and dedicated effort that requires lots of practice. So, strategize your time and apply shortcuts to boost your learning and retain the maximum.

Also in News | NEET-UG: NMC scraps upper age limit criteria to appear in exam

— Assess your performance frequently: Since NEET is a mix of numerical and theoretical questions, some may consume more time than others. Topics like Organic Chemistry will require you to remember basics and common reaction names. Questions and examples that are repeated in textbooks are crucial as these could be asked during the exam. Sit and analyze your mock tests to find out where you have doubts and do not forget to clear them.

— Pace your preparation: It is human nature to forget as quickly as one learns. To ensure maximum retention of all the concepts learnt, revision of each topic is a must. Topics such as Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Coordination Compounds, Periodic Properties of Elements and Hydrocarbons can be best learnt through a proper schedule with ample breaks, so that the equations are fresh in your mind.

Equipped with these strategies, make sure you enjoy the process of learning and do not overburden yourself. Your timetable should give you enough time to revise and practice topics as well as indulge in breaks to attain maximum retention and efficiency during your exam.

(The author is a master teacher for Chemistry at Vedantu)