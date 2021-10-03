NEET-UG 2021: Uttar Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off

October 3, 2021 12:09:56 pm
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh conducts the UP medical admission on the basis of India’s single largest medical exam for undergraduate courses, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET 2021 on September 12 in pen and paper-based mode. The results for the undergraduate medical exam will be announced on the official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in shortly.
On the grounds of the scores obtained by the aspirants in NEET 2021, admission to 7528 MBBS seats will be granted in Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates are advised to reach further to check the UP medical admission process and cut-off details.
Uttar Pradesh medical admission eligibility
Interested aspirants can check the eligibility criteria of UP medical admissions below:
- Candidates must be 17 years old as of December 31, 2021.
- It is mandatory for candidates to be a domicile of the state for admission in UP medical colleges.
- If an applicant has completed their class 10 and 12 from the schools located in the state, they do not have to provide their domicile certificate. On the other hand, if an aspirant has completed class 10 and 12 outside the state, they have to furnish their actual domicile certificate.
- Candidates must have completed their class 12 with an aggregate of 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English subjects. While reserved category candidates have to qualify class 12 with 40 per cent and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to secure at least 45 per cent
- In order to participate in the UP medical admission process, aspirants must appear and qualify for NEET-UG 2021 scoring the minimum required percentile.
Uttar Pradesh medical admission process
DMET, Lucknow will be responsible for conducting UP medical 2021 admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and 100 per cent private colleges seats. A total of three rounds of UP NEET counselling will be conducted including a mop-up round for vacant seats. The procedure of UP medical admission is mentioned below.
- The counselling will be conducted in an online mode at upneet.gov.in.
- During the counselling session, students will be asked to submit their preferences of colleges and courses.
- Based on the choices filled, state merit rank, NEET score, reservation, and other factors, the seats will be granted to eligible candidates.
- The UP NEET seat allotment list after each round of counselling.
- Students who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted institute for the completion of the admission process.
UP cut-off for MBBS
UP MBBS cut-offs for government medical colleges
|College
|UROP
|BCOP
|Rank
|Scores
|Rank
|Scores
|Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich
|15450
|610
|16990
|606
|Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|12632
|617
|13986
|614
|Autonomous State Medical College, Basti
|14949
|611
|16846
|607
|Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad
|14001
|614
|16006
|609
|Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur
|9296
|627
|11310
|621
|Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|4095
|649
|6004
|640
|Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda
|14736
|612
|15619
|610
|Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|8357
|631
|11318
|621
|Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh
|13058
|616
|14493
|612
|Government Medical College, Badaun
|13963
|614
|16080
|609
|Government Medical College, Jalaun
|12393
|618
|15057
|611
|Government Medical College, Kannauj
|11187
|621
|13004
|616
|GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|5584
|641
|6788
|636
|King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
|2568
|657
|4050
|649
|Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut
|7892
|632
|9478
|627
|Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar
|11759
|620
|13524
|615
|Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi
|10328
|624
|12067
|619
|Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad
|7355
|634
|8986
|629
|Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra
|9160
|628
|10051
|625
|Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
|11166
|621
|13556
|615
|State Medical College, Shahjahanpur
|14692
|612
|16503
|607
|Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai
|10997
|622
|12500
|618
UP MBBS cut-offs for private medical colleges
|College
|UR
|Rank
|Scores
|Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Lucknow
|627373
|163
|Eras Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow
|365561
|276
|FH Medical College, Agra
|550297
|191
|GS Medical College and Hospital, Hapur
|414763
|250
|Heritage Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi
|243495
|354
|Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, Barabanki
|180879
|404
|Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, Sitapur
|284238
|325
|Integral Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Lucknow
|491476
|214
|KD Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Mathura
|310144
|308
|Krishna Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Mathura
|466971
|225
|Mayo Institute of Medical Sciences, Barabanki
|314644
|305
|National Capital Region Institute of Medical Sciences, Meerut
|497919
|211
|Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Muzaffarnagar
|203317
|385
|Subharti Medical College, Meerut
|167630
|416
|Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, Gautam Budh Nagar
|410433
|252
|Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|388616
|263
|Rajshree Medical Research Institute, Bareilly
|338858
|291
|Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Hapur
|312493
|307
|Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur
|251547
|347
|Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly
|199725
|388
|Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences, Hapur
|212885
|377
|Saraswati Medical College, Unnao
|452711
|231
|School of Medical Sciences and Research, Greater Noida
|133846
|448
|Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences, Bareilly
|94467
|491
|Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Center, Moradabad
|359733
|279
|TS Misra Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow
|361105
|278
|United Institute of Medical Sciences, Prayagraj
|500600
|210
|Varun Arjun Medical College, Shahjahanpur
|555912
|188
|Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Gajraula
|527551
|200
