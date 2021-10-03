NEET-UG 2021: Uttar Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh conducts the UP medical admission on the basis of India’s single largest medical exam for undergraduate courses, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET 2021 on September 12 in pen and paper-based mode. The results for the undergraduate medical exam will be announced on the official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in shortly.

On the grounds of the scores obtained by the aspirants in NEET 2021, admission to 7528 MBBS seats will be granted in Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates are advised to reach further to check the UP medical admission process and cut-off details.

Uttar Pradesh medical admission eligibility

Interested aspirants can check the eligibility criteria of UP medical admissions below:

Candidates must be 17 years old as of December 31, 2021.

It is mandatory for candidates to be a domicile of the state for admission in UP medical colleges.

If an applicant has completed their class 10 and 12 from the schools located in the state, they do not have to provide their domicile certificate. On the other hand, if an aspirant has completed class 10 and 12 outside the state, they have to furnish their actual domicile certificate.

Candidates must have completed their class 12 with an aggregate of 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English subjects. While reserved category candidates have to qualify class 12 with 40 per cent and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to secure at least 45 per cent

In order to participate in the UP medical admission process, aspirants must appear and qualify for NEET-UG 2021 scoring the minimum required percentile.

Uttar Pradesh medical admission process

DMET, Lucknow will be responsible for conducting UP medical 2021 admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and 100 per cent private colleges seats. A total of three rounds of UP NEET counselling will be conducted including a mop-up round for vacant seats. The procedure of UP medical admission is mentioned below.

The counselling will be conducted in an online mode at upneet.gov.in.

During the counselling session, students will be asked to submit their preferences of colleges and courses.

Based on the choices filled, state merit rank, NEET score, reservation, and other factors, the seats will be granted to eligible candidates.

The UP NEET seat allotment list after each round of counselling.

Students who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted institute for the completion of the admission process.

UP cut-off for MBBS

UP MBBS cut-offs for government medical colleges

College UROP BCOP Rank Scores Rank Scores Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich 15450 610 16990 606 Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya 12632 617 13986 614 Autonomous State Medical College, Basti 14949 611 16846 607 Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad 14001 614 16006 609 Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur 9296 627 11310 621 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 4095 649 6004 640 Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda 14736 612 15619 610 Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida 8357 631 11318 621 Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh 13058 616 14493 612 Government Medical College, Badaun 13963 614 16080 609 Government Medical College, Jalaun 12393 618 15057 611 Government Medical College, Kannauj 11187 621 13004 616 GSVM Medical College, Kanpur 5584 641 6788 636 King George’s Medical University, Lucknow 2568 657 4050 649 Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut 7892 632 9478 627 Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar 11759 620 13524 615 Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi 10328 624 12067 619 Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad 7355 634 8986 629 Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra 9160 628 10051 625 Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur 11166 621 13556 615 State Medical College, Shahjahanpur 14692 612 16503 607 Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai 10997 622 12500 618

