Tuesday, September 14, 2021
NEET-UG 2021: Here’s how to calculate rank based on expected marks

Around 16 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2021 and of these 95 per cent appeared for the exam. In such high competition, what will be your rank? Know it from the marks vs rank comparison given here.  

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
September 14, 2021 9:00:01 am
NEET UG 2021, NEET UG rank 2021It is expected that the official answer key will be out in 12-13 days. (Representative image)

NEET UG 2021 is over and soon NTA will release the answer key and NEET 2021 result. It is expected that the official answer key will be out in 12-13 days. Whereas, declaration of result will be done in a month or so. Both shall be uploaded on the official websites of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in. 

Read |NEET-UG 2021: Over 95% of registered candidates appeared at over 3,800 centres across India

Till the time the official key is not released, candidates can use the unofficial NEET UG 2021 answer key to predict the score in the exam. Once the candidates have the raw score, these can be used to estimate the rank. To easily estimate rank in the exam, candidates may refer to the NEET UG 2021 marks vs rank predictor. It is as follows:

Marks Scored (Out of 720) Expected All India Rank
691-720 1
681-690 20-80
671-680 80-200
661-670 200-450
651-660 450-950
641-650 950-1,700
631-640 1,700-2,500
621-630 2,500-4,000
611-620 4,000-5,500
601-610 5,500-7,500
591-600 7,500-10,000
581-590 10,000-12,800
571-580 12,800-13,000
561-570 13,000-16,000
551-560 16,000-19,000
541-550 19,000-23,000
531-540 23,000-27,000
521-530 27,000-32,000
511-520 32,000-37,000
501-510 37,000-44,000
490-500 44,000-51,000
481-490 51,000-55,000
471-480 55,000-58,000
461-470 58,000-68,000
451-460 68,000-73,000
441-450 73,000-80,000
431-440 80,000-82,000
421-430 82,000-89,000
411-410 89,000-99,000
401-410 99,000-1,20,000
381-400 1,20,000-1,30,000
361-380 1,30,000-1,45,000
341-360 1,45,000-1,70,000
321-340 1,70,000-1,90,000
301-320 1,90,000-2,28,000
281-300 2,28,000-3,00,000
261-280 3,00,000-3,40,000
241-260 3,40,000-3,60,000
221-240 3,60,000-4,15,000
201-220 4,15,000-4,50,000
181-200 4,50,000-5,05,000
161-180 5,05,000-5,80,000
141-160 5,80,000-6,10,000
121-140 6,10,000-7,50,000
101-120 7,50,000-8,70,000
81-100 8,70,000-10,00,000
61-80 10,00,000-11,68,000
41-60 11,68,000-13,10,000
21-40 13,10,000-14,00,000
0-20 14,00,000+

The rank vs marks data above is as per previous years. It will only provide an estimate that may differ a little. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the only medical entrance test conducted for admission in undergraduate medical courses in India. The admission in medical colleges is done based on NEET all India rank. 

Read |NTA to soon release official NEET-UG 2021 answer key, unofficial answer key released

Since lakhs of candidates are appearing for the entrance exam, it may happen that some candidates may end up scoring the same marks. In such a case, NTA will use the tie-breaker criteria for NEET 2021. First of all, a candidate who has scored higher marks in the Biology section gets a higher rank. If the tie is still not resolved, then the candidate who has scored more marks in Chemistry is considered for the ranking. If there is still a tie, then the candidates with fewer incorrect answers in the entire paper will get a higher rank. 

NEET is the biggest UG medical entrance exam in India. The exam is held for admission of eligible candidates in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS. The exam is only held offline, in pen and paper mode. In all, there were 200 questions in NEET-UG 2021 of which candidates only had to attend 180 and these were of 720 marks.

