NEET-UG 2021: Here’s how to calculate rank based on expected marks

NEET UG 2021 is over and soon NTA will release the answer key and NEET 2021 result. It is expected that the official answer key will be out in 12-13 days. Whereas, declaration of result will be done in a month or so. Both shall be uploaded on the official websites of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in.
Till the time the official key is not released, candidates can use the unofficial NEET UG 2021 answer key to predict the score in the exam. Once the candidates have the raw score, these can be used to estimate the rank. To easily estimate rank in the exam, candidates may refer to the NEET UG 2021 marks vs rank predictor. It is as follows:
|Marks Scored (Out of 720)
|Expected All India Rank
|691-720
|1
|681-690
|20-80
|671-680
|80-200
|661-670
|200-450
|651-660
|450-950
|641-650
|950-1,700
|631-640
|1,700-2,500
|621-630
|2,500-4,000
|611-620
|4,000-5,500
|601-610
|5,500-7,500
|591-600
|7,500-10,000
|581-590
|10,000-12,800
|571-580
|12,800-13,000
|561-570
|13,000-16,000
|551-560
|16,000-19,000
|541-550
|19,000-23,000
|531-540
|23,000-27,000
|521-530
|27,000-32,000
|511-520
|32,000-37,000
|501-510
|37,000-44,000
|490-500
|44,000-51,000
|481-490
|51,000-55,000
|471-480
|55,000-58,000
|461-470
|58,000-68,000
|451-460
|68,000-73,000
|441-450
|73,000-80,000
|431-440
|80,000-82,000
|421-430
|82,000-89,000
|411-410
|89,000-99,000
|401-410
|99,000-1,20,000
|381-400
|1,20,000-1,30,000
|361-380
|1,30,000-1,45,000
|341-360
|1,45,000-1,70,000
|321-340
|1,70,000-1,90,000
|301-320
|1,90,000-2,28,000
|281-300
|2,28,000-3,00,000
|261-280
|3,00,000-3,40,000
|241-260
|3,40,000-3,60,000
|221-240
|3,60,000-4,15,000
|201-220
|4,15,000-4,50,000
|181-200
|4,50,000-5,05,000
|161-180
|5,05,000-5,80,000
|141-160
|5,80,000-6,10,000
|121-140
|6,10,000-7,50,000
|101-120
|7,50,000-8,70,000
|81-100
|8,70,000-10,00,000
|61-80
|10,00,000-11,68,000
|41-60
|11,68,000-13,10,000
|21-40
|13,10,000-14,00,000
|0-20
|14,00,000+
The rank vs marks data above is as per previous years. It will only provide an estimate that may differ a little. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the only medical entrance test conducted for admission in undergraduate medical courses in India. The admission in medical colleges is done based on NEET all India rank.
Since lakhs of candidates are appearing for the entrance exam, it may happen that some candidates may end up scoring the same marks. In such a case, NTA will use the tie-breaker criteria for NEET 2021. First of all, a candidate who has scored higher marks in the Biology section gets a higher rank. If the tie is still not resolved, then the candidate who has scored more marks in Chemistry is considered for the ranking. If there is still a tie, then the candidates with fewer incorrect answers in the entire paper will get a higher rank.
NEET is the biggest UG medical entrance exam in India. The exam is held for admission of eligible candidates in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS. The exam is only held offline, in pen and paper mode. In all, there were 200 questions in NEET-UG 2021 of which candidates only had to attend 180 and these were of 720 marks.
