NEET-UG 2021: Here’s how to calculate rank based on expected marks

NEET UG 2021 is over and soon NTA will release the answer key and NEET 2021 result. It is expected that the official answer key will be out in 12-13 days. Whereas, declaration of result will be done in a month or so. Both shall be uploaded on the official websites of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in.

Till the time the official key is not released, candidates can use the unofficial NEET UG 2021 answer key to predict the score in the exam. Once the candidates have the raw score, these can be used to estimate the rank. To easily estimate rank in the exam, candidates may refer to the NEET UG 2021 marks vs rank predictor. It is as follows:

Marks Scored (Out of 720) Expected All India Rank 691-720 1 681-690 20-80 671-680 80-200 661-670 200-450 651-660 450-950 641-650 950-1,700 631-640 1,700-2,500 621-630 2,500-4,000 611-620 4,000-5,500 601-610 5,500-7,500 591-600 7,500-10,000 581-590 10,000-12,800 571-580 12,800-13,000 561-570 13,000-16,000 551-560 16,000-19,000 541-550 19,000-23,000 531-540 23,000-27,000 521-530 27,000-32,000 511-520 32,000-37,000 501-510 37,000-44,000 490-500 44,000-51,000 481-490 51,000-55,000 471-480 55,000-58,000 461-470 58,000-68,000 451-460 68,000-73,000 441-450 73,000-80,000 431-440 80,000-82,000 421-430 82,000-89,000 411-410 89,000-99,000 401-410 99,000-1,20,000 381-400 1,20,000-1,30,000 361-380 1,30,000-1,45,000 341-360 1,45,000-1,70,000 321-340 1,70,000-1,90,000 301-320 1,90,000-2,28,000 281-300 2,28,000-3,00,000 261-280 3,00,000-3,40,000 241-260 3,40,000-3,60,000 221-240 3,60,000-4,15,000 201-220 4,15,000-4,50,000 181-200 4,50,000-5,05,000 161-180 5,05,000-5,80,000 141-160 5,80,000-6,10,000 121-140 6,10,000-7,50,000 101-120 7,50,000-8,70,000 81-100 8,70,000-10,00,000 61-80 10,00,000-11,68,000 41-60 11,68,000-13,10,000 21-40 13,10,000-14,00,000 0-20 14,00,000+

The rank vs marks data above is as per previous years. It will only provide an estimate that may differ a little. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the only medical entrance test conducted for admission in undergraduate medical courses in India. The admission in medical colleges is done based on NEET all India rank.

Since lakhs of candidates are appearing for the entrance exam, it may happen that some candidates may end up scoring the same marks. In such a case, NTA will use the tie-breaker criteria for NEET 2021. First of all, a candidate who has scored higher marks in the Biology section gets a higher rank. If the tie is still not resolved, then the candidate who has scored more marks in Chemistry is considered for the ranking. If there is still a tie, then the candidates with fewer incorrect answers in the entire paper will get a higher rank.

NEET is the biggest UG medical entrance exam in India. The exam is held for admission of eligible candidates in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS. The exam is only held offline, in pen and paper mode. In all, there were 200 questions in NEET-UG 2021 of which candidates only had to attend 180 and these were of 720 marks.