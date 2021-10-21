NEET-UG 2021: Top 10 medical colleges in India

NTA is likely to soon announce the NEET 2021 result following which MCC counselling for UG medical admission will begin. Candidates who will become eligible for 15 per cent all India quota seats will be eligible for the MCC counselling. Along with this, based on NEET score and rank, admission in state counselling shall also be granted.

Several medical colleges will participate In the NEET 2021 counselling rounds, however, the question remains, which are the best medical colleges in India? The answer to this has been provided by the Ministry of Education which releases the NIRF ranking every year. As per NIRF 2021 ranking, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India.

1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

3 Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

5 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow

6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV), Coimbatore

7 Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

8 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

9 King George’s Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow

10 Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

AIIMS Delhi is regarded as the premier medical institute in India. As of now, there are fifteen AIIMS institutes in the country which are either fully or partially functional. These are AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. 8 AIIMS are still yet to become functional, those AIIMS institutes are AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Vijaypur, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Darbhanga, AIIMS Kashmir, AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Manethi.

PGIMER Chandigarh is also a government medical university established in 1962. PGIMER Chandigarh is known for its research in different rural health and environmental problems. It is also recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI) by the Indian Parliament.

Christian Medical College Vellore was established 121 years ago in 1900. CMC Vellore is responsible for many great medical achievements in India such as first open heart surgery in India (1961), first Kidney transplant in India (1971), first reconstructive surgery for Leprosy in the world (1948), and many more.

NIMHANS Bangalore is a government medical college that is considered the best institute in India for mental health and neuroscience education. NIMHANS was started as a lunatic asylum in 1847 which was converted into a mental hospital in 1925.

SGPGI Lucknow is a government medical college providing BSc, MD, MCh, DM, PDAF, MSc in various medical specialisations. Besides academics, SGPGI also has a tertiary care referral hospital that provides medical care to the public at a very low cost.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a deemed university located in Coimbatore. It provides medical courses through its health science campus situated in Kochi as Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). AIMS has 150 seats for the MBBS degree.

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi was established on Feb 4, 1916 but the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU) which is the medical wing of BHU was established in 1960. IMS-BHU consists of a faculty of medicine, faculty of dental sciences, and faculty of Ayurveda.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry is a government medical college that is recognized by the Indian Parliament as an Institute of National importance (INI). The annual intake of JIPMER for UG is 150 students. JIPMER was established in 1823 by the French East India Company.

King George’s Medical College Lucknow is a public medical university with nearly 1250 UG students. KGMC provides more than 28 post-graduate medical courses and 13 doctoral degrees. The annual intake of KGMC is nearly 250 MBBS students.

Kasturba Medical College Manipal is a private medical college situated in Manipal, Karnataka. KMC is a constituent institute of Manipal University (MAHE). Besides the academics, KMC Manipal has 2 hospitals that are Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, and Dr. T.M.A Pai Rotary Hospital.