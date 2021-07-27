10 ways to re-strategise your NEET-UG 2021 preparation

— Amit Gupta

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be conducted in offline mode in 11 languages and over 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the same. The exam is scheduled for September 12, 2021.

NEET-UG is a national-level exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in medical and dental institutes in India.

Here are ten ways to re-strategise your preparation for the NEET-UG 2021:

1. Strategise your revision carefully: It is essential to plan your strategy; over the next month, revise the syllabus that has been covered. Make sure you cover the entire theory portion during your revision. For the month after, focus on practising mock tests and revising your weak topics.

2. Do not let the delay in the exam affect you: The exam was deferred due to unprecedented circumstances. However, continue your preparations and don’t let this delay deter you. It is normal to feel exhausted and frustrated by the repeated delay of the exam. Engage yourself in something positive to overcome such feelings.

3. Changes in question paper pattern: This year, each subject will be divided into 2 sections in the NEET-U. Section A will have a total of 35 questions, which will be based on a common syllabus as notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). To cater to different forms of syllabus reduction by various school education, an option is provided to select 10 out of 15 questions in Section B.

4. Common mistakes students can avoid during NEET preparations: Avoid reading theory of the same topic from different books as it may cause unnecessary confusion. Additionally, do not build a dependency on handwritten notes as textbooks are a better source for understanding concepts. Do not refer to someone else’s notes, it is important to make your own notes for preparation.

5. Subject-wise final revision of the topics, formulas and concepts: For Physics, make a list of all the important formulae and refer to them while solving questions. It is ideal to go through solved examples before practising unsolved questions. A similar approach can be used for Physical Chemistry as well. For Organic and Inorganic Chemistry, keep handwritten short notes for important reagents and rules; it will help in quick revision. For Biology, prepare a flowchart for mechanism and physiology and refer to them before solving questions from this section.

6. Books to refer to for final touches: It is essential for students to thoroughly revise NCERT books of all three subjects from classes 11 and 12. It is also advised to refer to the exemplar problem books for all 3 subjects which are published by NCERT. It can be extremely helpful in the final revision for the exam. Additionally, aspirants must also go through books that include NCERT based questions. Moreover, do not forget to refer to the previous 10 years questions of the AIPMT/NEET and AIIMS examinations as it will give you a better idea of your weak and strong areas.

7. Reduce your stress while preparing for the final days: It is important to not take stress especially closer to the exam date as it can affect your revision. Maintain a healthy routine with a proper diet and be in constant touch with your teachers as they will help you in keeping up your morale. If you have any doubts about your subjects, discuss them immediately with your respective teachers. A great way to deal with stress is to first cover topics that are easier to score in the examination as it will give you confidence and reduce your mental stress. As a result, you will find it easier to cover the remaining difficult topics.

8. Make a timetable to score well: One should make a timetable that best caters to their specific academic needs and follow it strictly. Students should design their personal timetable and regardless of their preferences, they should spend an hour every day to revise the portion they have covered already as it will help them in fetching good marks.

9. Cover the entire syllabus before the exam: It is essential to complete the entire syllabus and revise the same before the examination. To get an edge over other aspirants, a committed student will not leave any stone unturned in his/her preparations. Most topics are interrelated and concepts of one topic are utilised to explain another topic, use this to your advantage and cover everything in the syllabus.

10. Balance between time management and accuracy: During your practice, you must focus more on accuracy and once you are content with your accuracy, shift your focus to increasing your speed. Post which, practice correcting the ratio between speed and accuracy as it will automatically lead to improved time management.

It is important to be well-versed with the exam’s scheme, mode, structure and subject-wise weightage. Aspirants are also advised to make note of the changed exam dates and refer to the NTA’s official website for the latest updates. It is one of the most sought-after exams in the country and last year more than 15 lakhs students registered for the NEET UG exam.

