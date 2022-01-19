NEET-UG 2021: Round 1 counselling registration to begin today 

NEET- UG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the first round of counselling proceedure for NEET-UG 2021. The registration for the first round will begin today and conclude on January 24, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the official MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

Admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling. NEET-UG 2021 AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by the MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

After the registration, the registered candidates need to provide their choice of colleges from a list provided to them. This choice filling and locking will start on January 20 and will conclude on January 24, 2022. Once the seat allotment process is completed, the result will be announced by January 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between January 27 and January 31, 2022.