NEET UG 2021 result: How to check score card online

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2021 result today (November 1). NTA has started the result distribution and candidates are receiving their result/scorecard on their registered email id. NEET 2021 result is soon be available on the official website also.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. and Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor

NEET test takers have to visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and check the result by entering their roll number, date of birth, and security pin. NEET result has been declared in the form of a scorecard mentioning the all India rank (AIR), category rank, total marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam along with other details.

Check | NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates

How to download the NTA NEET 2021 result

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “View NEET-UG 2021 Result” tab displaying on the screen.

Enter the roll number, Date of Birth, and the security pin provided on the candidate login window page.

NEET result in the form of scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard

Download the NEET 2021 result and save it for future reference.

What after the NEET 2021 Result?

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2021 scores. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the online mode. The counselling schedule will be released soon. Candidates will have to get registered for NEET counselling within the due dates.