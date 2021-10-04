NEET-UG 2021: Detailed information on qualifying criteria, tie-breaking process

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET-UG 2021 result soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Before the declaration of the result, the answer keys will be released. NTA recently started phase 2 registration for the exam. Once the registration is over, the result shall be announced.

The result of NEET is announced in the form of a scorecard. Score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc details are mentioned in it. Candidates can check the NEET results from the login by entering the application number and password. Admission in medical courses is granted based on the rank secured in NEET UG 2021 exam.

The raw score of NEET is prepared based on the marking scheme of the exam. Whereas, the percentile score is determined based on the raw score and cut off of the exam. The cut off for NEET is also given in percentile and it is 50th percentile for general and EWS, 40th percentile for SC / ST / OBC, 45th percentile for UR-PH, and 40th percentile for SC-PH / ST-PH / OBC-PH.

Based on percentile score, rank is prepared. Two types of merit lists are prepared for NEET. The first merit list is for the candidates who have qualified for 15 per cent of all India quota seats and the other merit is prepared for the state counselling.

If two or more candidates obtain the same marks/percentile score in NEET UG 2021, then the tie-breaking criteria shall be followed. This year, NTA has removed the criteria of a candidate’s higher age from the tie-breaking policy. To break the tie, first of all, the candidate who has obtained a higher marks/percentile score in biology (botany & zoology) will be given a better rank. Then, the candidate with a higher marks/percentile score in chemistry will be given preference. Lastly, the candidate who has less number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects of the test shall be given more preference.

Once the NEET UG 2021 result has been declared, the national and state-level counselling authorities will conduct counselling. MCC holds counselling to fill 15 per cent of all India quota seats, whereas, rest of the 85 per cent seats are filled via state counselling.

For the first time in the history of NEET-UG, this year NEET application form submission has been divided into 2 parts. The first part had to be completed before the conduct of the exam. The second part of the application form had to be filled and submitted before the declaration of the result. If the candidates do not fill the second set of information in the application form then their candidature will be cancelled.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted in the pen-paper based mode. The test had two sections in each subject. The questions in the test are asked from physics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects. Section A had 35 questions and section B had 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, any 10 questions had to be attempted. The total marks of the test were 720. Each question in the test carries 4 marks and 1 mark were deducted for each incorrect answer.

NEET is conducted for admission into MBBS, BDS, BSMS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS. Through this exam, admission into all seats of ug medical/dental course will be done for all India quota seats, state government quota seats, central institutions/universities / deemed universities, state/management / NRI quota in private medical/dental colleges or any private university, AIIMS institutes across India / JIPMER etc.