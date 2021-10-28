scorecardresearch
NEET-UG 2021 result soon: Websites to check score

More than 16 lakh candidates, who appeared for the NEET exam will be able to download their NEET result by entering the roll number, and date of birth at neet.nta.nic.in.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 3:51:15 pm
NEET UG 2021NTA is expected to release the result of NEET 2021 soon. The NEET result will be available on neet.nta.nic.in File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2021 results soon at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The exam conducting body was ready to publish the result but due to the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

Today, however, the Supreme Court stayed the high court decision and has given approval to publish NEET 2021 result.

More than 16 lakh candidates, who appeared for the NEET exam will be able to download their NEET result by entering the roll number, and date of birth. The NEET 2021 result PDF comprises the details like personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) rank, and other details of the candidates.

Read |NEET-UG Result 2021: SC allows NTA to declare results of medical entrance exam

How to check NEET 2021 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET 2021, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click “Result – NEET (UG) 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in.

Step 4: NEET 2021 results will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference after downloading it.

Also Read |Ready with NEET-UG 2021 results: NTA to Supreme Court

NEET-UG 2021 exam is conducted for granting admission to 83,075 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats in India. Aspirants securing the NEET 2021 qualifying cut-off will be called for participating in NEET 2021 counselling.

