NEET-UG 2021: NTA releases instructions on how to fill OMR sheet

National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 at different centres on September 12. The exam will be conducted in per and paper mode. Therefore, to help candidates, NTA has released a series of instructions on filling the OMR sheet. Candidates can check the sample OMR sheet on the official website – nta.ac.in

“A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on How to fill in OMR answer sheet is already uploaded on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on how to fill in OMR answer sheet and abide by the same,” the official notification reads.

Candidates can only use a blue or black ink ball pen to fill in the OMR sheet. While filling OMR sheet, the candidate should remember one thing that OMR sheets are evaluated by computer software. This software is very sensitive and can only read properly filled black coloured bubbles.

Meanwhile, NTA today released the list of cities where the exam will be conducted. This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020. The exam will be held on September 12