NEET-UG 2021: Our role limited to conducting exam, declaring results, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding all India quota (AIQ) saying that the agency’s role is limited to conducting the exams, declaring the result and issuing the NEET-UG merit list based on All India Rank (AIR).

“An all India merit list has been prepared in percentile determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET-UG 2021 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses as per Para V (II), Chapter II of Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued under Medical Council of India Act & Dental Council of India Act,” NTA said in an official notice.

NTA has provided all India rank (AIR) to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw a merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per the state category list.

“The responsibility of NTA is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on eligibility criteria provided by National Medical Commission. Candidates submitted their category as per national category list and based on the same the result has been declared,” NTA said.

State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. “The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA,” the notice read.