NEET-UG 2021: NTA introduces changes in exam pattern, provides internal choice in questions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced changes in the exam pattern of NEET-UG 2021. As per the earlier exam pattern, the test comprised of 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using a ballpoint pen.

The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same.

“To rationalise the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects,” NTA said in its official information bulletin.

There has been no change in the age limit for candidates to be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exams. To register for NEET-UG 2021, candidates should complete 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of his/her admission to the first year of UG medical courses. The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as on the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD candidates.

The registration process for NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted from July 13 to August 6. The admit card will be released three days prior to the conduct of the exam. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms from August 8 to August 12. The last date of successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/netbanking/upi / Paytm wallet is August 7. NEET UG will held on September 12.