NEET UG 2021: NTA likely to release exam centres list today

NTA NEET UG 2021: National Testing Agency, the exam conducting body for NEET-UG 2021, is likely to release the list of cities where the exam will be conducted. As per the exam bulletin on the NTA website, announcement of the city of examination will be made on August 20. Applicants can check their exam centres on the official website — neet.nta.ac.in

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020. The exam will be held on September 12.

NTA also revised the exam pattern for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same.

NTA had extended the application deadline for NEET-UG 2021 from August 6 to August 10. It was later extended as the NEET-UG 2021 scores will also be used for BSc (H) Nursing courses this year in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria.