NEET-UG 2021: NMC releases state quota counselling schedule 

NEET UG 2021: The National Medical Commission has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for the state quota seats. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The commission has set deadlines to ensure the completion of state counselling process within a stipulated time period. The first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between January 27 and January 31, 2022. Additionally, the first round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will be conducted by the MCC between January 19 to January 28, 2022.

Round 2 of state counselling will begin from February 15 and will culminate on February 18, 2022. The second round of counselling for AIQ will be conducted between February 9 to 18, 2022.

The official notice released by the commission also reads that “ For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days”.

Meanwhile, registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling that started on January 12, 2022, for all India quota postgraduate admissions, will culminate today.