NEET-UG 2021: MCC withdraws round 1 counselling final result

NEET- UG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the NEET UG 2021 round 1 final result. The result was declared on February 2 at 3 pm but was later pulled back by the MCC. The committee has issued a notice regarding the same at the official website – mcc.nic.in

Due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021 which was uploaded at around 3 pm on February 2 is being pulled down and a revised final result will be uploaded today on the official website of MCC,” the official notice reads.

The result will be uploaded today and the reporting for round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will begin on February 3, at 10 am.

MCC, on February 1 had declared the provisional result for NEET- UG 2021 counselling. Candidates can check the provisional result on the official website of the committee at mcc.nic.in.