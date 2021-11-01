NEET UG 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri: ‘I did not compromise on my hobbies while preparing for NEET’

Once a chemical engineering aspirant, Mrinal Kutteri decided to become a doctor in class 9 after he realised that the medical field would give him a better opportunity to serve society. He secured an all-India rank 1 in the NEET-UG 2021 results declared today.

A native of Hyderabad, Mrinal Kutteri has scored a perfect 720 marks in NEET UG 2021. His father is an HR consultant while his mother is a software engineer.

Check | NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates

“Following a well-balanced routine marked by focused sessions of study and adequate breaks helped me perform well in the NEET UG exam. I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive,” the topper said.

Talking about his preparation during the pandemic, Mrinal shares that the lockdown period was a double-edged sword. Though there was no time wasted on travel, studying from home could be distracting. Hence, he made sure that he had an environment optimised for focused study.

“I reduced my interactions with friends during the last month before the NEET exam. But I did not cut myself off from the outside world,” the topper said.

Explaining his study schedule, Mrinal shared, “Initially I found the NCERT material and other resources from Aakash Institute quite in-depth and exhaustive. But I quickly got into the habit of studying intently for short durations of about 45 minutes and taking a rejuvenating break of 10-15 minutes after that. This proved to be productive, and I could score well in tests.” For the topper, breaks mostly meant playing video games or watching TV.