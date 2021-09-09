NEET UG 2021: Here’s why NTA released fresh admit cards

NEET UG admit card 2021: After receiving queries from the aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the fresh admit card for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Some candidates have raised issue regarding pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of the NEET admit card.

Therefore, NTA has informed that all those applicants who have already downloaded the NEET admit card are “advised to download it again.” The registered candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

NTA NEET UG admit card 2021: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2021.

NEET-UG 2021 will be held on September 12. The admit card carries important details like roll number, question paper medium, reporting time, gate closing time, address of the exam centre etc. It is an important document that should be kept safe even after the NEET 2021 result is announced.

Meanwhile, NEET PG admit cards have also been released on the official website.