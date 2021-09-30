NEET-UG 2021: All you need to know about Kerala MBBS admission process and cutoff

The Commissioner of Entrance Exams Kerala conducts the counselling for the MBBS, BDS and other medical seats in the state. Counselling for the medical courses will be announced after the NEET-UG 2021 results are declared. Aspirants can check the details of MBBS admissions in Kerala along with the cutoff here.

Nativity rules for Kerala MBBS Admission

For the purpose and duration of admissions, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/ Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will also be treated at par with Indian citizens for MBBS admissions. PIO and OCI candidates are not eligible for reservations.

Candidates applying for the MBBS courses in Kerala can be categorised as given below:

Keralite: A candidate of Kerala origin, children of All India Service (AIS) officers (Non-Keralites) allotted to Kerala cadre can apply under this category. Children of All India Service (AIS) officers (Non-Keralites) allotted to Kerala cadre will not be eligible for Communal/Special/Persons with Disabilities reservation or any fee concession.

Non-Keralite Category I (NK I): A candidate not of Kerala origin but fulfilling any one of the clauses given below will be eligible under this category. These students can apply for ‘State Merit’ seats but will not be eligible for Communal/ Special/Persons with Disabilities reservation or any fee concession.

— A candidate who has studied 10+2 or equivalent in Kerala and is son/daughter of NonKeralite parents in Government of India/Defence Service, posted to Kerala.

— A candidate who has studied 10+2 or equivalent in Kerala and is son/daughter of NonKeralite parents who are serving/ have served Government of Kerala for a minimum period of two years.

— A candidate not of Kerala Origin but who has been a resident of Kerala State for a period of 5 years within the 12 years of his/her study.

— A candidate not of Kerala Origin but who has studied from standard VIII to XII in Kerala

Non-Keralite Category II [NK II]: Candidates who do not come under ‘Keralite’ or ‘Non-Keralite categories will be considered under this category. Such candidates are not eligible for MBBS/ BDS admission in Government colleges. However, they will be eligible for the 15% seats in Self-Financing Medical colleges in Kerala irrespective of their Domicile. These candidates also will not be eligible for Communal/ Special/ Persons with Disabilities reservation or any fee concession.

Kerala MBBS Admission Process:

— Candidates who have qualified in NEET and are eligible as per the criteria announced by CEE Kerala, need to apply on the official website. They need to register, fill the application and pay the counselling fee as applicable (Rs 500 for Gen/ OBC and Rs 300 for reserved categories.

— A rank list will be released based on the merit as per NEET ranks. This will be the basis for the allotment.

— The process of counselling and allotment is through a Centralised Allotment Process done through a Single Window System (SWS).

— Candidates will have to register their choices of colleges if they are eligible as per the rank list.

— After allotments are announced, they need to confirm the same by paying the specified fee and get their documents verified.

Kerala MBBS Cutoff for Top colleges

College Name College Type Cutoff (State Ranks) General Government Medical College, Kollam Govt. 790 Government Medical College, Kottayam Govt. 669 Government Medical College, Kozhikode Govt. 328 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram Govt. 452 Government Medical College, Thrissur Govt. 748 Amala institute of Medical Sciences, Amalanagar Trust 2294 Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur Trust 2114 Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery Trust 2522 MES Academy of Medical Sciences, Malaparamba Trust 2897 Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Thiruvalla Trust 2619 Government Medical College, Ernakulam Govt. 808

Kerala MBBS admission Cutoff

To know the last rank at which admissions closed in 2020 for Kerala MBBS admission, candidates can refer to the table.