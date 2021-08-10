scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
NEET UG 2021 exam: Application window closes today, here’s how to apply

NEET-UG 2021 exam: To fill online application, interested candidates can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 10:24:18 am
NEET UG exam 2021, NEET UG exam last date, NEET exam online application, neet ug 2021 online apply, neet ug 2021 last date to apply, NEET ug 2021 updates, neet ug 2021 application formNEET UG 2021: The correction window will be open from August 11 to August 14, 2 pm, to enable the candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application forms. File

NEET-UG 2021: The last date to submit the online application for NEET-UG 2021 exam is today i.e August 10 up to 5 pm and the last date to pay online application fees is August 10 till 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The previous deadline decided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was August 6. It was later extended again as the NEET-UG 2021 scores will also be used for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses this year in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria.

NEET-UG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Fill Registration Form’ link at the bottom of the homepage
Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number, upload documents
Step 4: Pay application fees
Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after payment of fees

The correction window will be open from August 11 to August 14 till 2 pm, for candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their online application forms.

