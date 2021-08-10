NEET UG 2021 exam: Application window closes today, here’s how to apply

NEET UG 2021: The correction window will be open from August 11 to August 14, 2 pm, to enable the candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application forms. File

NEET-UG 2021: The last date to submit the online application for NEET-UG 2021 exam is today i.e August 10 up to 5 pm and the last date to pay online application fees is August 10 till 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The previous deadline decided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was August 6. It was later extended again as the NEET-UG 2021 scores will also be used for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses this year in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria.

NEET-UG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Fill Registration Form’ link at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number, upload documents

Step 4: Pay application fees

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after payment of fees

