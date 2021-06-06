NEET 2021: Previous year question papers, preparation tips and other details you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG for MBBS, BDS admissions. The exam date for NEET 2021 is August 1 and only two months are left for the national level medical entrance test.

It is expected that NEET 2021 application form will release soon on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and it is likely that more than 15 lakh candidates will appear for NEET 2021. Hence, competition in the exam will be high.

To ace the exam, candidates need to give it all and follow a good preparation strategy. The first and foremost aspect of this is to complete NEET 2021 syllabus. Many students must have done so by now. But if the syllabus is still pending, here is what you should do:

Define important and trivial chapters. Understand the chapter-wise weightage in the NEET UG exam. Focus on the important chapters. From the syllabus, make sure to first complete all the important chapters. By important chapters, we mean the chapters that carry maximum weightage in the test. In the remaining time for the chapters with less weightage.

Increase the study time. The hours spent per day for NEET preparation must be increased as the exam day approaches. However, have a balanced timetable keeping health in mind. Invest the time in preparing the new topics and practising questions from them. Go with one chapter or more per day (depends on your speed to memorise them) and keep practising sample papers of NEET.

The role of NCERT is crucial here. Teachers and past year toppers of the medical entrance exam swear by books of the National Council of Educational Research and Training. One must complete the syllabus from NCERT class 11 books and NCERT class 12 books. The advantage this gives you is that helps you cover exactly what is in the syllabus, saving time, and enabling you to do so in a quick manner. Thus make sure to complete all the chapters from NCERT line by line. It will also help with the upcoming board exams.

This way one can effectively complete the NEET UG 2021 syllabus. Talking about the other phases of the preparation, then it includes revision and practice. Revision and practice go hand in hand along with completion of the syllabus and also after completing the syllabus.

Solving previous years’ question papers: The best resource for practice is solving previous year question papers of NEET and sample papers. When a candidate solves past year papers, they can note what are topics from the syllabus from which questions are mostly asked every year. These are the topics that carry maximum weightage in the exam.

Also, solve NEET mock tests to get the extra edge. While solving these, candidates should keep a score of each previous year paper/sample paper. This is how one can evaluate their performance. The daily note helps in analysing the weak and strong points.

NEET is the biggest national level medical entrance exam which is held for admission of 10+2 qualified students, who wish to take admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS, etc.

On exam day, candidates will have to solve 180 minutes to solve 180 questions. The strategy must be to spend not more than 1 minute per question (unless there is a change in the exam pattern). Thus while practising using NEET previous year question papers, try to keep this in mind and solve accordingly.