NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12, application process starts tomorrow

The newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the exam date of NEET-UG 2021. The entrance test for admission in MBBS/ BDS courses will be held on September 12, 2021. The application process for NEET UG will begin from 5 pm on July 13.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

“To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” the minister said.

In view of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases, NTA had announced postponing the NEET UG 2021 examination until further notice. The exam was scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. But due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus across the country, NEET UG 2021 has been postponed to September.