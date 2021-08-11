NEET UG 2021 exam: NTA opens application correction window

NTA NEET UG 2021: The online window to make corrections in the NEET UG 2021 application form is now open for the NEET UG candidates. In case an applicant has made any mistake while submitting their application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021, can make corrections by visiting the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in.

The online window to make corrections in the application process will be closed on August 14, 2 pm. NTA had extended the application deadline for NEET-UG 2021 from August 6 to August 10. It was later extended as the NEET-UG 2021 scores will also be used for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses this year in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria.

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020. The exam will be held on September 12.

NTA has also revised the exam pattern for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same.